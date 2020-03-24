Government to Pass New Regulations That Almost Completely Shut Israel Down





With numerous Ministers in home isolation and following the guidelines set forth by the Health Ministry, the government will conduct a meeting tonight via conference call in order to ratify a series of new restrictions due to the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus in Israel.

According to statements made by the Prime Minister and his office, the cabinet ministers will discuss the current status of the virus, various possible scenarios on how it can play out in the coming days and week, numerous policies to implement and steps to follow. The ministers will also be asked to approve a new wave of emergency regulations that will be imposed on the citizenry of Israel.

The new restrictions will not include a complete quarantine of the country as requested by the Health Ministry. However, they will expand on existing guidelines.

Under the new restrictions, public transportation will be completely eliminated and workers in essential positions who require public transportation will be transported by special shuttles. Taxis will still be allowed to function but will only be allowed to take one passenger per taxi ride. Additionally, people will not be allowed to leave a radius of 100 meters from their domicile even if they are walking or exercising, which are both still permitted. All takeaway services from restaurants will be canceled and restaurants may continue to function only via deliveries.

With regards to lifecycle functions, people will still be allowed to attend weddings, circumcisions, and funerals, as well as prayers, if those functions are conducted outdoors and are attended by 10 people or less who are standing more than 2 meters apart from one another.

Divorced parents will be allowed to travel to drop children off at the home of the other parent.

The final new measure decreed on Tuesday enforces all workplaces to test the temperature of their workers prior to entering the workplace, however, workplaces are staying open according to the current parameters thanks to the insistence of the Treasury which fought hard against the Health Ministry that had asked to close all non-essential workplaces.

