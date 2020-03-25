United Hatzalah Delivers Kimcha D’Pischa Early In Israel Due To Coronavirus





United Hatzalah volunteers across Israel have initiated a campaign working together with social services of local and regional councils to deliver food packages to those in need of financial assistance, people stuck in isolation and the elderly. Volunteers have already begun to distribute food packages in Kiryat Ata, Nahariya, Bnei Brak, Ma’alot, Yokneam, Megiddo, Arad, Jerusalem, and Haifa.

In Yokneam volunteers delivered 120 food packages to elderly Holocaust survivors who, like many other Israelis, are stuck at home due to the Coronavirus regulations. The volunteers added Pesach food to the packages so that the recipients, who are in the high-risk category should they contract the Coronavirus, wouldn’t have to venture out to go shopping for the holiday.

“While our volunteers deliver food packages ahead of Pesach every year to those in need in numerous cities, this year we added a lot to the packages and delivered them early due to the Coronavirus regulations,” said Vice President of Operations Dov Maisel. “Due to the Regulations limiting movement because of the Coronavirus, we’re initiating this program countrywide and are gathering volunteers to assist even in areas that haven’t participated in this project in previous years,” Maisel said.

EMTs, as well as volunteers from the organization’s Ten Kavod project, delivered hundreds of food packages across the country and will be continuing to do so for the next two weeks leading up to Pesach.

The organization ensured that all of the deliveries were done in ways that adhered to the regulations set forth by the Health Ministry and would not endanger those receiving the food packages as well as those giving them.

In Hod Hasharon, as in many other areas, the volunteers worked directly in partnership with staff from the city’s social services department and delivered food to elderly people who have been shut in in their houses due to the current regulations.

In Kiryat Ata and Haifa, teams of volunteers delivered close to 1,000 food packages to residents in need of assistance.







