Yellow Scorpion Bites 6-Year-Old Boy In Negev





In a harrowing encounter with a yellow scorpion, a 6-year-old boy was bitten by the creature near the Negev junction on Wednesday.

The boy, was rushed towards the nearest medical clinic as his parents called emergency services. A Magen David Adom ambulance rushed to meet them and intercepted the family on Highway 40 near the junction. The ambulance took the boy to Soroka hospital for treatment. The boy was conscious but in serious condition.

Stings from some species of yellow scorpion can be deadly for an adult. Scorpion venom is far more dangerous for young children.

