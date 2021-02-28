HaRav Meir Mazuz: All Members Of His Kolelim Must Be Vaccinated

Rosh Yeshiva of the Kisei Rachamim institution, Rabbi Meir Mazoz, issued a letter last week to all of his Roshei Kollel, instructing all Avreichim to get the vaccine against the Coronavirus. “The vaccine which has saved and will save millions of lives has come.”

Rabbi Mazoz opened his letter by saying: “To all of my honored Roshei Kollel and Torah institutions, May Hashem be with you, and may you live. With regard to the doubts and the partial doubts that have been running rampant among many with regard to the vaccine against the Coronavirus, in just a few months it has been revealed, by the grace of God, that this vaccine has saved millions of lives, and will continue to save millions of lives from certain death. Hodo LaHashem Ki Tov Ki L’Olam Chasdo.”

Rabbi Mazoz emphasized later in the letter: “It is obligatory for any and all Avreichim who come to learn in your Kollels, to get the vaccine, in accordance with the directive of doctors and the laws of all the Bnei Yisroel. May there be light and joy in all of your dwellings, and strong health, and much happiness.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)