Robert Kraft Headlines United Hatzalah’s 4th Annual New York Gala





The New England Patriots’ Owner is the keynote speaker at this year’s event as the organization joins forces with his initiative to fight antisemitism

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 – Keynote Speaker Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots will be headlining United Hatzalah’s upcoming 4th annual Gala in New York City that will focus on supporting the efforts of the organization to save lives in Israel and around the globe. Kraft has recently kicked off a massive initiative to fight antisemitism globally. He continues to fight for that cause through his support of United Hatzalah of Israel’s mission to save as many lives as possible, as fast as possible, and free of charge.

In addition to Robert Kraft, other sports owners are also involved with the evening. David Blitzer owner of The Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Devils, Cleveland Guardians, and Real Salt Lake is the Gala Chair. “I am beyond excited to be involved with the New York Gala, United Hatzalah of Israel is an amazing organization devoted to saving lives. It has been a privilege to work with United Hatzalah to get this amazing evening together and raise awareness and funds to support their mission,” says Blitzer.

This event’s Co-Chairs are David Adelman, Alan Tisch, and Host Committee Chair Mitchell Moinian. This year’s gala will also include a Young Leadership Afterparty that begins at 9 p.m. with an expected 500 attendees.

The gala has an expected 1,000 guests coming together to enjoy an evening of entertainment, food, and drinks, while also generating support for the selfless work done in Israel by the over 6,500 medical volunteers in Israel United Hatzalah provides free care to all regardless of race, religion, sexuality, gender, or national origin. In addition, the volunteers from Israel have participated in numerous global relief efforts following climate disasters as well as humanitarian crises. Some of the recent international relief missions conducted by United Hatzalah volunteers include the earthquake in Turkey, the hurricanes in Puerto Rico and Florida, the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Champlain Tower collapse in Surfside, and many more.

Through its emergency medical response in Israel and its humanitarian aid efforts, United Hatzalah has been recognized as an example of Israel’s inclusivity and efforts to assist people the world over, regardless of race, religion, or ethnicity, while providing all of its services for free. This is why it has been recognized by numerous agencies as an NGO whose very mission helps in the fight against antisemitism.

This gala comes as a rise in violent antisemitic terror attacks have shaken Israel and as Robert Kraft has increased his devotion to fighting antisemitism with his “Stand Up to Jewish Hate” campaign.

All the money raised will go towards purchasing new vehicles and medical equipment for the volunteers to use as they save lives, as well as training additional volunteers, to further reduce the organization’s response time of three minutes throughout Israel and 90 seconds in large metropolitan areas. “This year the gala has a very special meaning to us, it is part of a larger push to fight antisemitism and secure the peace and safety of Israelis, as well as those that visit Israel,” said Eli Beer, the President and Founder of United Hatzalah. “Being able to have the support of Robert Kraft, one of the leading figures in the American Jewish philanthropic community, and a business icon, is an honor. I hope that all those in attendance will enjoy the evening and help us raise awareness and funds to help us save lives and combat antisemitism simultaneously.”

United Hatzalah’s Fourth Annual New York Gala will take place on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, at Cipriani Wall Street 55 Wall Street New York, NY 10005. For tickets, tables, and sponsorship opportunities please visit the Gala website: https://www.uhnygala.com/.

