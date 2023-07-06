ESCALATION: IDF Strikes Lebanon After Rockets Launched Toward Israel





The IDF on Thursday morning responded to rocket fire from Lebanon by firing at least 15 artillery shells at Lebanese targets in the Har Dov area.

Earlier on Thursday morning at about 8 a.m., Israeli media reported that rockets were fired at Israel from southern Lebanon. The IDF denied it at first and claimed it was an explosion of an old mine on the Lebanese side of the border.

However, shortly later, the IDF spokesperson confirmed that two rockets were launched at Israel from southern Lebanon. One rocket fell inside Lebanon and the second one fell near the village of Ghajar, a town that is bisected by the Israeli-Lebanese border.

The video below shows the IDF’s artillery strikes in Lebanon.

“In response, the IDF is currently striking the area from where the launch was carried out in Lebanese territory,” the spokesperson stated. “There are no special instructions for the Home Front.”

צה״ל תוקף כעת בארטילריה לשטח לבנון במרחב הר דב, בתגובה על רקטה ששוגרה מוקדם יותר הבוקר משטח לבנון והתפוצצה סמוך לגבול ליד ע׳ג׳ר.

אין הנחיות מיוחדות לעורף pic.twitter.com/1SNBmzueSI — דורון קדוש | Doron Kadosh (@Doron_Kadosh) July 6, 2023

A spokesperson for the Hezbollah terror group spoke to Lebanese media on Thursday morning and accused Israel of attempting to “occupy” the Lebanese half of Ghajar by erecting a fence around it.

“The Zionist occupation forces recently took dangerous measures in the northern region in a village on the border on the Lebanese side recognized by the UN,” Hezbollah said in a statement, as translated by Ynet. “They put up a barbed wire fence and built a concrete wall around the entire village – similar to what was done on the border between Israel and Lebanon – which cut off this village with its natural and historical surroundings. Israel imposed full sovereignty on both parts of the village, the Lebanese and the occupied, and opened it to tourists.”

“These dangerous measures are a complete occupation of the Lebanese part of the village of Ghajar by imposing a fait accompli, this is not a routine violation. In view of this dangerous development, we call on all the institutions of Lebanon, the Lebanese people and especially the government, to act to prevent the establishment of this occupation, to cancel the aggressive measures taken, to liberate the village and return it to the homeland.”

Meanwhile, the Hezbollah terror group is the one that blatantly and aggressively violated Israel’s sovereignty months ago by establishing two tents manned by armed terrorists inside Israeli territory.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)