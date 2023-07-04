After Israeli Threat, Hezbollah Removes 1 Tent From Israeli Territory





Hours after Israel sent a message to Hezbollah warning of an armed conflict if the terror group does not remove the outposts they established inside Israeli territory, one of the tents was removed on Sunday evening.

Channel 12 News reported earlier on Sunday that Israel warned Hezbollah that they will remove the tents even if it meant “days of fighting”

However, according to a Ynet report, despite the removal of one tent, the same number of Hezbollah operatives are still inside Israeli territory, in one tent rather than two.

Israeli security officials believe that Hezbollah will soon remove the second tent as well to avoid a direct conflict with the IDF.

The tent was removed a day after the head of the Hezbollah party in the Lebanese parliament told Arabic media that Israel should “shut up” or declare war on the outpost the terror group established inside Israeli territory.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)