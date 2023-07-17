Ichud Hatzolah EMT, Four Others Injured In Stone-Throwing Attack Near Karnei Shomron





Earlier this afternoon, a United Hatzalah volunteer EMT and four other people were lightly injured in a rock-throwing attack on their vehicles near Karnei Shomron. United Hatzalah volunteers provided initial treatment to those injured. Due to the nature of the incident, members of the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit also treated some of them for emotional shock.

The attack took place on Highway 55 between Karnei Shomeron and Maaleh Shomeron leaving the volunteer EMT, who was in her personal car, as well as some of her passengers and people in other cars with light injuries. The volunteer was hit by the rock that smashed her windshield and other passengers in the vehicle were injured from shattered glass.

The volunteer, a member of the Adele and Joel Sandberg Women’s Unit, continued driving until she arrived at the Maaleh Shomeron intersection, where she was treated for her injuries before being taken to the hospital for further care and observation.

One of the leaders of the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit and a volunteer EMT with United Hatzalah Hadas Rucham was one of the first responders at the scene and said: “I responded to the incident as an EMT as I work nearby. When I arrived I found that six vehicles were hit by the rocks thrown by the attackers. I began treating the injured, all of whom were in light condition. When enough other medical responders arrived, I switched hats and began providing psychological first aid and treating people for anxiety and emotional distress. It was a bit startling when I saw that one of the people injured was a fellow EMT and a friend. I treated her and helped her reconstruct the incident. After that, she was taken to the hospital for further treatment and observation.”

Rucham added, “It is a great privilege for me to help people in moments of anxiety when everything is chaotic and there is a fear for their very lives, both as a medical first responder and as a member of the Psychotrauma and Crisis Response Unit. This is even more true when it comes to treating a fellow first responder.”