JOE STICKS HIS NOSE IN AGAIN: US Calls Israel’s Passage Of Judicial Overhaul Law ‘Unfortunate’

The White House has deemed it “unfortunate” that Israel’s legislature passed a bill that aims to curb the powers of the country’s top court, stressing that the administration of US President Joe Biden believes major changes should be decided by “consensus”.
In a brief statement on Monday, just hours after the Israeli Knesset passed the legislation, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said, “It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority.”
“As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has publicly and privately expressed his views that major changes in a democracy to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible,” she said.
And on Sunday, Biden expressed reservations about the bill. “From the perspective of Israel’s friends in the United States, it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less,” he told the Axios news website in a statement.
“Given the range of threats and challenges confronting Israel right now, it doesn’t make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus,” Biden added.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
This is what happens when you accept a few billion $ every year from the U.S. With the “meah” comes the “dayah”. Regardless of what Biden says he is meddling in Israel’s internal affairs. You’d think he has enough of his own problems!
the only unfortunate is that you opened your mouth mr. Beit din………how will this fare for you time will tell………stay out of Israel’s business
Unfortunate is the fact, the U.S is being led by a demented Alzheimer diseased TREASONOUS America hating Marxist hair sniffing pervert.
This filthy traitorous sewer rat, not only is out to completely destroy his own country, but wants to drag along the only Democratic and civilized country in the Middle East.
Hope and pray the American people come to their senses,and in the coming election they vomit out this filthy rat together with the rest of the treasonous DemonRats in the house and senate.
Slimmest possible majority
Like a 51 seat senate?
Such Hypocrits!
What a hypocrite. His political cronies in the Democratic Party would love to dismantle the U.S. Supreme Court and remake it in their own image.
Slimmest possible majority? No, that is in the US senate, where Kamala Harris has set a record number of tiebreaking votes.
Wait. I thought RFK jr. is the problem.