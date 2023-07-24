JOE STICKS HIS NOSE IN AGAIN: US Calls Israel’s Passage Of Judicial Overhaul Law ‘Unfortunate’





The White House has deemed it “unfortunate” that Israel’s legislature passed a bill that aims to curb the powers of the country’s top court, stressing that the administration of US President Joe Biden believes major changes should be decided by “consensus”.

In a brief statement on Monday, just hours after the Israeli Knesset passed the legislation, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said, “It is unfortunate that the vote today took place with the slimmest possible majority.”

“As a lifelong friend of Israel, President Biden has publicly and privately expressed his views that major changes in a democracy to be enduring must have as broad a consensus as possible,” she said.

And on Sunday, Biden expressed reservations about the bill. “From the perspective of Israel’s friends in the United States, it looks like the current judicial reform proposal is becoming more divisive, not less,” he told the Axios news website in a statement.

“Given the range of threats and challenges confronting Israel right now, it doesn’t make sense for Israeli leaders to rush this — the focus should be on pulling people together and finding consensus,” Biden added.

