WATCH: Chris Christie Explains Why Republicans Shouldn’t “Move On” From Hunter Biden Probes





Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie has voiced his opposition to the idea of the GOP “moving on” from the Hunter Biden issue following his acceptance of a plea deal for two tax misdemeanor charges of willful failure to pay federal income tax. During an interview on “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan raised concerns about the multiple legal issues surrounding the 2024 presidential campaign, including the ongoing investigations into President Biden’s son.

“The deal has infuriated many congressional Republicans who were holding their own hearings. And I wonder after this plea happens if you would advise your party to move on?” Brennan questioned.

“No, I wouldn’t, Margaret,” responded Christie. He further elaborated, “The conduct here by the U.S. Attorney in Delaware and by the Justice Department, just can’t be justified. It doesn’t take five years, Margaret. As you mentioned, I was the U.S. Attorney in the fifth-largest office in the country for seven years during the Bush administration. It does not take five years to investigate two misdemeanor tax counts and to dismiss a gun charge, and we need to know what they were investigating, and why these are the charges they concluded to. This is not just any person. This is the son of the President of the United States. When justice needs to be equal, it needs to be equal, and it doesn’t appear to me that this is the way to do it.”

Brennan pointed out that the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, David C. Weiss, was initially appointed by former President Donald Trump. Christie, however, asserted that this was not a factor in his criticism.

“Incompetent, Margaret,” Christie responded. “It doesn’t matter, Margaret. It doesn’t matter whether you’re appointed by a Republican or a Democrat if your work appears to be incompetent and inexplicable you need to explain it, so we can have confidence in our justice system, and I don’t care whether Mr. Weiss is a Republican or a Democrat. He owes the American people an explanation.”

Despite Hunter Biden’s plea to misdemeanor charges, the president’s son still remains embroiled in various controversies. Recently, IRS special agents Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler alleged that investigators faced repeated obstruction and resistance in seeking additional information that could potentially implicate President Biden.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)