Agudath Israel Slams Joe Biden For Meddling In Israel’s Affairs





Agudas Yisrael of America on Wednesday issued a statement slamming the Biden administration and Congress members for meddling in Israel’s affairs by condemning the government of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for the advancement of its judicial reform plan.

In its first public statement on the issue, the Agudah wrote: “American lawmakers and other government officials, while they are entitled to their opinions, should not be seeking to use their positions of power to meddle in the internal affairs of another sovereign democratic state.”

“What form, if any, judicial reform in Israel should take is a matter for Israelis to determine, through Israel’s vibrant democratic process.”

“The United States would rightly resent another nation’s attempts to influence our own internal political affairs. Members of Congress and other American officials should ponder that, and leave Israeli issues to Israelis.”

