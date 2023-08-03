EHRLICH ASSAULTER: Serial Attacker “Converts” To Judaism In Prison, Wears Hat And Bekishe





Nicholas Rossi, also known as Nicholas Alahverdian, is facing extradition to the United States to answer to charges of physical assault and domestic violence. A court ruling has paved the way for his return to Utah, where he is wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman in 2008, and also faces multiple complaints for domestic violence in Rhode Island.

The 35-year-old Rossi, who claims to be an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight and a victim of mistaken identity, has contested the extradition efforts by US authorities. He has also been accused of faking his own death to evade prosecution.

Appearing via video link from HMP Edinburgh at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Rossi’s hopes of avoiding extradition were dashed when Sheriff McFadyen ruled that there were no impediments to his return to the US to face legal proceedings.

In a scathing critique, Sheriff McFadyen referred to Rossi as “dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative,” further complicating what he deemed a straightforward case.

Rossi’s supposed conversion to Judaism while in prison has raised questions about his dress during the court proceedings. He wore what appeared to be a black legal gown and a yarmulke, claiming the gown was a bekishe.

During the June hearing, Rossi’s defense lawyer, Mungo Bovey KC, attempted to have the case discharged, arguing that Rossi was wanted for questioning about an alleged assault in England. Additionally, they tried to delay proceedings due to assessments of Rossi’s mental health, but expert witnesses concluded that he showed no signs of acute mental illness.

Bovey argued that extraditing Rossi to the US would violate his human rights, but the court ruled in favor of the extradition request.

Rossi’s health condition was also a point of contention during the proceedings. He claimed he was too unwell to raise his arms above his head and relied on a wheelchair due to severe muscle atrophy in his legs. However, a medical expert disputed these claims, stating there was “no reason” for Rossi to use an electric wheelchair.

Rossi was arrested in Scotland approximately two years ago in connection with the alleged offences in the US. He was undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow when he was detained in December 2021.

Now, the extradition request will be considered by the Scottish Government, which holds responsibility for the justice system in Scotland under devolution.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)