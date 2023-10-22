IS THERE A FUTURE FOR JEWS IN UK? “We’ll Find Jews There, We Love Death!”

Is there a future for Jews in the UK? Judging by videos posted on social media following the huge pro-Palestinian protest in London on Motzei Shabbos, the future seems bleak.
Political commentator Caroline Glick reposted one video on Twitter on Sunday, commenting: “Hunting Jews in London. No police. No arrests. Not even hiding their faces.”
“We’ll find some Jews there!” a man can be heard screaming on the video. “We want the Zionists. We want their blood. ”
“The difference between us and them is that for them, they think life begins,” a man yells in a megaphone. “For us, we believe that death begins. We believe that life begins at death. We don’t care about death. We love death. Allahu Akbar!”
About 100,000 people participated in the virulently anti-Semitic and anti-Israel protest in London on Motzei Shabbos, at which calls for “Jihad” were openly shouted, with the police doing little or unable to control the crowd.
The videos below, just two of many, are from protests prior to Motzei Shabbos:
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
The same holds true for all western countries with large Muslim populations.
The picture clearly is Regents Street just off Piccadilly Circus, and less than 1 mile from Parliament Buckingham Palace.
Probably also the end of the British Empire:- Maybe why Prince Harry has already sought refuge in California.
Very scary, I think another question is “Is there a future for the U.K. itself in the U.K. And the same disgusting stuff is going on here in the U.S. just miles from large Jewish communities as seen here in YWN. This was a slow process over many years in many western countries. Why on earth were these terrorists and terrorist sympathisizers allowed in, in the first place. This is what happens when liberals are so open minded that there brains fall out. But of course when it comes to Jews and Israel there is no open mindedness. Only vicious hate, old fashion anti semitism disguised as anti zionism.
If we need to fight we will fight
I love when they say that-by them everything begins at death! Why don’t we help Omar and Tlaib realize that their belief is what’s getting them exactly where they wanna go! We can help them all get to their goal!
A goy is a goy is a ….
Same for right here in NYC
Crown Heights riots will look like childs play compared to when these guys start acting
History does indeed repeat itself
Never Again are just empty words
The world loves dead Jews the UN celebrates Holocaust memorial day but if a building goes up in yerushalayim it co.es to a standstill and total condemnation
hashem should please watch over my nephew that lives there and let him move back 2 the states safely with his wife and 2 kids and her entire wife’s family as well we are not safe anymore no matter where u live even not safe in ur own house at all anymore may moshiach be here already with the beis hamikdash rebuilt amen
There hasn’t been a future in the UK, or anywhere in Europe for that matter, for decades, ever since they started importing Muslims by the tens of thousands. Not to mention that UK cops are disarmed and impotent.
Immigration has really worked out great for them.
One day the liberals will wake up and realize the problems created by being tolerant of radical Islam. They are the enemy of the free western world. Let them all die, if they love death. We love life, because we love G-d. Let us live, and let them die. Everyone will get what they want.
There is no future for the Yidden in UK and that is true for the USA as well. Wake up Yidden. Don’t wait until another Kristallnacht. Your place is in Eretz Yisarel.
“with the police doing little or unable to control the crowd.”
Please YWN! Don’t join the lying back-stabbing whitewashers. The police was more than able to control the crowd. A lot more than able. Despite not having any guns.
In fact, doesn’t that 1st video show a cop smiling at the *@&! screaming “Find the Jews!”?
mister ploni we are not safe anywhere anymore no matter where u live not safe in ur own house yes ey isn’t safe at all
how could u write such things what world are u living in the fake world or are u sick in the head
where is moshiach when we need him so badly beis hamikdash rebuilt already
147: The British Empire ended 75 years ago when India and Palestine were partitioned and became independent, and Ireland walked out unopposed. The issue in the article is the survival of Jews in the United Kingdom (though arguably also in any western democracy that tolerates a large Muslim minority that regards being anti-Jewish as a a core tenant of their religion).
Is this the same country that allowed Alta Fixsler to be murdered?!
yup thinking the same