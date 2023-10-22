IS THERE A FUTURE FOR JEWS IN UK? “We’ll Find Jews There, We Love Death!”





Is there a future for Jews in the UK? Judging by videos posted on social media following the huge pro-Palestinian protest in London on Motzei Shabbos, the future seems bleak.

Political commentator Caroline Glick reposted one video on Twitter on Sunday, commenting: “Hunting Jews in London. No police. No arrests. Not even hiding their faces.”

“We’ll find some Jews there!” a man can be heard screaming on the video. “We want the Zionists. We want their blood. ”

“The difference between us and them is that for them, they think life begins,” a man yells in a megaphone. “For us, we believe that death begins. We believe that life begins at death. We don’t care about death. We love death. Allahu Akbar!”

About 100,000 people participated in the virulently anti-Semitic and anti-Israel protest in London on Motzei Shabbos, at which calls for “Jihad” were openly shouted, with the police doing little or unable to control the crowd.

The videos below, just two of many, are from protests prior to Motzei Shabbos:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)