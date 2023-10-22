Pentagon Placing Anti-Missile Systems Across Middle East, Gives 2,000 Troops Ready-To-Deploy Order





The Pentagon announced on Saturday that it is dispatching a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system and additional battalions of the Patriot air defense missile system to the Middle East in the wake of recent assaults on U.S. troops in the region.

The recent weeks have witnessed the U.S. fortifying its naval presence in the Middle East, deploying two aircraft carriers, accompanying support ships, and approximately 2,000 Marines.

Amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, Washington remains vigilant for potential actions from Iran-backed factions as regional tensions escalate.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, after discussions with President Joe Biden regarding recent provocation by Iran and its allied forces across the Middle East, stated, “Today, I directed a series of additional steps to further bolster the Department of Defense’s stance in the region.”

Although Austin revealed plans to place more troops on prepare-to-deploy orders, the exact number remains unspecified. In light of the current situation, the Pentagon has already readied about 2,000 troops for potential deployment.

“These measures aim to amplify regional deterrence, enhance protection for U.S. forces stationed in the area, and support Israel’s defense,” Austin further elaborated.

This decision marks a shift from two years ago when the Biden administration recalled air defense systems from the Middle East due to decreased tensions with Iran.

The Patriot system, recognized as one of the premier U.S. air defense mechanisms, is often in high demand, with global allies seeking its acquisition.

The THAAD system, known for its advanced radar capabilities, faced backlash from China when the U.S. positioned it in South Korea in 2016, due to concerns over airspace intrusion.

U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria have witnessed an uptick in attacks, coinciding with the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza. Just last week, an American warship neutralized over a dozen drones and four cruise missiles launched by the Iranian-backed Houthis from Yemen.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)