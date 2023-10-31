Website Launched Showing Details And Scale Of Hamas’ Dastardly Simchas Torah Attack





A group of entrepreneurs working with dozens of volunteers have launched a website documenting the timeline of the October 7/Simchas Torah massacre by Hamas terrorists in southern Israel.

The website shows each location invaded by the terrorists, along with brief descriptions of the atrocities they carried out there. The site also shows the names and exact locations of the more than 1,000 innocent victims of the inhumane Hamas rampage, including those who have still yet to be identified due to the severity of injuries the terrorists caused them.

The website can be visited by clicking here.

