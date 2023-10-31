MORE HATE: China Wipes Israel Off Their Online Maps





Chinese companies have taken the step of excluding the name “Israel” from their online maps, as confirmed by Fox News.

Popular mapping platforms such as Baidu and Alibaba have adjusted their maps, which now include the neighboring countries surrounding Israel but omit any reference to Israel itself.

The initial report on this development came from The Wall Street Journal, which highlighted that Chinese internet users were expressing confusion over the absence of the Jewish state on these maps.

“Baidu’s Chinese language online maps demarcate the internationally recognized borders of Israel, as well as the Palestinian territories, plus key cities, but don’t clearly identify the country by name,” the outlet reported. “The same is true with online maps produced by Alibaba’s Amap, where even small nations like Luxembourg are clearly marked. Neither company responded to questions on Monday. It is unclear whether the development is new, though it has been discussed by Chinese internet users since war broke out.”

It is worth mentioning that China maintains a close relationship with Iran, a known supporter of Hamas. Iran is also China’s largest trading partner, with record purchases of Iranian oil in recent months.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)