MDA Fires Back At UN Chief: “Hamas Executed Our Ambulance Drivers In Cold Blood”





The director of the Magen Dovid Adom organization in Israel could not remain silent after Secretary-General of the UN António Guterres over the weekend condemned an Israeli attack on an ambulance [which was being used by Hamas terrorists] outside Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

“I am horrified by the reported attack in Gaza on an ambulance convoy outside Al Shifa hospital,” Guterres wrote. “Now, for nearly one month, civilians in Gaza, including children and women, have been besieged, denied aid, killed & bombed out of their homes. This must stop.”

What Guterres failed to mention was that the attack was actually against Hamas terrorists, who were operating from within the ambulance, what Israel called “a cruel and cynical use of civilian medical resources.”

Magan David Adom director Eli Bin responded by excoriating Guterres: “Our paramedics’ bodies were found with their medical gloves still on, murdered by Hamas in the midst of treating the wounded.”

“Our ambulance drivers were executed in cold blood while sitting in the drivers’ seats.”

“Our ambulances were intentionally torched and blown up by Hamas terrorists to prevent any attempt to save victims.”

“Antonio Guterres, why are these deliberate attacks on Magen David Adom, Israel’s Red Cross, not worthy of your ‘horror’? You will forever be remembered as the UN Secretary-General who aided terrorists and refused to condemn the murder of Israelis.”

Two MDA paramedics, Aharon Chaimov, H’yd, and Amit Man, H’Yd, were murdered on October 7th.

Ambulance burnt in Kibutz Re’em pic.twitter.com/bB0Mu7ijdw — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) November 4, 2023

Israel’s UN ambassador Gilad Erdan also accused Guterres of lying, writing that “once again, you rush to condemn Israel without even bothering to ask what happened. You blatantly lie regarding the lack of aid entering Gaza, and you completely ignore the fact that Hamas intentionally exploits ambulances for terror.”

“You didn’t ask for the truth because you don’t care about the truth. Instead, you prefer to falsely condemn Israel while making our hostages a literal footnote. It’s absolutely disgraceful. Where was your ‘horror’ when Hamas deliberately targeted Israeli ambulances with RPGs and executed paramedics in cold blood?”

