Rav Dovid Feinstein’s Shiurim on Chumash are Published!





A Review by Rabbi Yair Hoffman

It is called Sefer L’Dovid Mizmor, and so far it is the only volume published is Bereishis, but there is no doubt that this sefer will be snatched up rather quickly. Only 2000 were published. It is a masterful work by Rabbi Yoseph Kaplan, who attended the Rosh yeshiva’s Erev Shabbos Chumash shiurim at MTJ each week. Rav Dovid zt”l was the Posaik and Gadol HaDor after his saintly father was niftar and his insights and Hashkafos into Chumash are like life-giving waters. What follows are just a few tidbits that one can glean from this treasure trove of chiddushim and hashkafos.

In Lech Lecha, how could Avrohom Avinu have placed himself in a dangerous position – a makom sakana? Reb Dovid answers that notwithstanding that the other side had over one million men (as Chazal tell us), he had Bitachon in Hashem’s promise that he would survive and become a great nation. He, therefore, relied on a miracle – a nais and only entered battle with 318 men.

The question then arises as to why he had to “brighten up his men” – to give them large sums of gold so that they not be distracted in battle and lose focus. Also, why not just rely completely on a miracle and not subject his students to Bitul Torah. Rav Dovid zt”l answers that notwithstanding Hashem’s promise, Avrohom Avinu still had to, nonetheless, do the most that he could do.

In Parshas Vayeirah, the Rosh Yeshiva points out that Hashem had initially made it very hot in order to make it easier for Avrohom Avinu because he was recovering from surgery, and yet it turns out that Avrohom Avinue exerted himself even more. Rav Dovid zt”l suggests that perhaps this was Hashem’s purpose to pount to all the extent of Avrohom Avinu’s remarkable Chessed.

In Parshas Chayei Sara, the Rosh Yeshiva asks why it was that it was specifically the letter Chof that was smaller than the other letters in the word velivkosah – to cry for her. The Rosh Yeshiva answered that the eulogy of an older woman who had already accomplished is not as emotional as a eulogy for a young woman who passes away at a tender 20 years of age. He suggests that teh Torah is teaching us that the intensity of Avrohom Avinu’s eukigy was like that of the loss of a young woman just entering the prime of her life.

The sefer is clearly written in Rav Dovid’s unique voice, and it is truly a pleasure to learn

The reviewer can be reached at [email protected]