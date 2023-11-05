Simchas Torah Massacre Was Originally Planned For Pesach





Hamas terrorists allegedly originally planned their attacks against Israel for Pesach instead of Simchas Torah, according to an Israeli journalist’s findings.

The report by Ben Caspit, which was covered by the Jerusalem Post, claimed that Iranian officials decided to delay the planned Pesach attacks for an unknown reason.

The details were allegedly discovered after Israelis interrogated captured Hamas terrorists who participated in the October 7 attacks.

Caspit reported that the attack was changed to October 7 partially because it was near the 50th anniversary of the Yom Kippur War.

