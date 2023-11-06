8-Year-Old Emily, Who Was Presumed Murdered, Is Alive In Gaza [Video]





Emily Hand, 8, whose father Thomas Hand, told CNN last month that he was relieved she was murdered rather than abducted by Hamas, is now thought to be alive in Gaza.

Emily’s parents, who lived in Kibbutz Be’eri, were told two days after the Hamas assault, that Emily had been murdered. Since her body was not found, she was listed as missing and no levaya was held. However, a mistake had been made and her parents were informed last week that Emily is believed to have been abducted to Gaza, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

Emily had slept over at the home of a friend on the kibbutz on Simchas Torah night so was not at home when the attack occurred. Her friend and friend’s mother, who were also thought to have been murdered, are also now believed to be in Gaza.

Emily’s father, Thomas, originally from Ireland, told CNN last month that he was relieved when he was informed after two days of searching for Emily that she had been murdered, preferring that option over knowing she was in the hands of brutal Hamas terrorists.

Emily has Irish citizenship and after her parents were informed that she was abducted, they contacted Irish government officials for assistance in making efforts for her release.

