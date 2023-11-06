Terrorists: “Hamas Hides Under Hospitals Because Israel Won’t Strike Them”





Last week, the Shin Bet and IDF released footage from the interrogations of two Hamas terrorists caught in Israel after participating in the October 7th massacre.

One terrorist, a member of Hamas’s Nukhba force, was questioned about the connection between the underground Hamas tunnels and Gazan hospitals. He responded: “Most of them are hidden in the hospitals. (At) Shifa for example (the hospital), there are underground levels… Shifa is not small, it is a big place that can be used to hide things.”

When asked why Hamas hides under medical institutions, he said because “Israel won’t strike them,” adding that Hamas takes advantage of the fact that Israel will avoid striking hospitals to hide “explosives, weapons, food, medical equipment” for their operatives.

“I told you, Shifa is a safe place, it will not be struck. To them it is safe, that’s what we know.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)