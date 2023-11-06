BIASED REPORTER: ABC Reporter Describes Pro-Hamas Protest That Damaged White House Property As “Passionate”





ABC News’ Chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce has come under fire for her portrayal of this past weekend’s pro-Palestinian protests in Washington D.C. The demonstration, which called for President Biden to support a cease-fire in Gaza and criticized U.S. backing of Israel, resulted in the vandalism of the White House gates and other federally owned properties.

As the protest escalated, participants were seen damaging and shaking the fence surrounding the White House, and several buildings along the march’s route were tagged with antisemitic messages.

Mary Bruce’s take on it? The protests were “passionate.” Sharing an image on X on Monday morning showing the aftermath at the White House gates, now covered with red paint, stickers, and inscriptions, Bruce described the scene as the result of “passionate protests,” a characterization as dumb as the “mostly peaceful” Black Lives Matter protests in which businesses could be seen burning in the background.

I wonder if Bruce would describe the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol as a “passionate protest” too…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)