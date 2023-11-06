Bedouin Family Offers $1 M. For Info On Terrorists Who Tortured & Murdered Son





A family from the Bedouin town of Tel Sheva, near Be’er Sheva, is offering a million-dollar reward to anyone who provides information about the terrorists who murdered their family member, Kan journalist Assaf Pozailov posted on Twitter on Monday.

Osama Abu Asa was tortured by Hamas terrorists before they murdered him in his car in Rahat during the assault on Israel on October 7th. The entire scene was caught on the car’s camera.

His uncle said: “We have a blood feud with the terrorists, and as is done among Bedouins, this account will be settled, no matter how long it takes.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)