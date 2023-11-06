IDF Eliminates Hamas Commander Who Played Part In October 7th Massacre





The IDF and Shin Bet on Monday announced the elimination of Wael Asfeh, the commander of Hamas’ Deir al-Balah battalion.

The elimination was carried out by an airstrike overnight Sunday in the Gaza Strip based on the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet and the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate.

Asfeh, together with other Hamas commanders, sent Nukhba terrorists to commit the brutal assault in Israel on October 7 and planned further attacks as well.

The IDF added that Asfeh served six years in Israel prison from 1992-1998 for his involvement in terror attacks against Israel and over the years, was involved in planning and implementing many terror attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF forces.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)