WATCH: IDF Troops In Gaza Capture Hamas Stronghold, Attack 450 Targets





IDF ground forces in the Gaza Strip overnight Sunday captured a Hamas stronghold with observation posts, training facilities, and terror tunnels, the IDF spokesperson announced on Monday morning.

Also overnight Sunday, Air Force fighter jets attacked about 450 Hamas targets, including military compounds, observation posts, and rocket launch sites. IDF fighter pilots, with the aid of intelligence information from the Shin Bet and the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate, killed several Hamas commanders, including Jamal Musa, who was responsible for special security. In 1993, Musa carried out a shooting attack against IDF forces who were patrolling in the Gaza Strip. Several Hamas field commanders were also eliminated.

In addition, naval forces attacked command centers, anti-tank missile launching positions, and other Hamas observation posts.

