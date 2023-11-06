Georgia Congressman Files Second Resolution Criticizing Rashida Tlaib for Alleged Antisemitism And False Narrative





Representative Rich McCormick, a Republican from Georgia, submitted a resolution on Monday that takes aim at Representative Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. The resolution accuses Tlaib of engaging in actions characterized as antisemitic and of promoting what it alleges are “false narratives” regarding the Israel-Hamas war.

This development follows a previous attempt by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who introduced a resolution seeking to censure Tlaib. However, that resolution faced opposition within the House and did not advance.

The resolution introduced by Greene made claims that Tlaib had promoted antisemitism and had allegedly contributed to an “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol. This reference to an “insurrection” pertained to a Palestinian protest that occurred on the grounds of the Capitol complex.

Ultimately, the resolution was tabled, with a 222-186 vote, receiving the support of 22 Republicans.

In the aftermath of the resolution’s failure, Republican Representative Rich McCormick from Georgia has brought forth a second resolution aimed at censuring Tlaib. McCormick’s resolution seeks to address Tlaib’s antisemitic conduct and her propagation of misleading narratives concerning the Israel-Hamas conflict using more precise language. McCormick is hopeful that his resolution will garner broader support within the House.

The accusations of antisemitism against Tlaib have emerged in the context of the recent terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas against Israel. Tlaib drew criticism when she shared a video on social media featuring protesters chanting “from the river to the sea,” a phrase associated with calls for the Palestinian takeover of Israel. She had previously referred to Israel as an “apartheid” state.

Furthermore, Tlaib faced backlash for repeating unsubstantiated claims that Israel had bombed a Gaza Strip hospital, even after it was determined that the hospital had been struck by a malfunctioning Hamas rocket.

In response to these allegations, Tlaib defended the video, asserting that the “from the river to the sea” chant was an expression of aspiration for freedom rather than a call for a takeover. She argued that her words and actions were not motivated by racism or hatred, also placing blame on the Biden administration for what she termed as “supporting genocide.” The debate surrounding these matters continues to evolve within the political landscape of the United States Congress.

