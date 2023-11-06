FIRST TIME IN HISTORY: Israel Successfully Intercepts Rocket Outside Earth’s Atmosphere in Space Defense Milestone





In a significant development, the realm of space has emerged as the latest frontier in the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, as Israel recently announced the successful interception of a rocket that had breached the Earth’s atmosphere.

The IDF disclosed last week that their advanced Arrow missile defense system had effectively neutralized an “aerial threat,” believed to have been launched by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

While specific details about the incident remain limited, it is worth noting that the generally accepted boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space is situated approximately 62 miles above the Earth’s surface, a demarcation known as the Kármán line.

The IDF reported that the Arrow missile defense system intercepted a surface-to-surface missile over the Red Sea, which had been launched toward Israeli territory. Remarkably, this rocket had traveled nearly 1,000 miles from its origin in Yemen.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree asserted that this marked the third such attack against Israel by the group and pledged to continue until what they referred to as “Israeli aggression” ceased. This reference pertains to the ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The utilization of the Arrow aerial defense system in this context represents a notable development. The IDF confirmed that this was the first deployment of the Arrow system since the commencement of hostilities on October 7th in the war with Hamas.

It is essential to underscore that Yemen’s Houthi military entered the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 31st when they launched drones and missiles towards Israel. This prompted the IDF to employ the Arrow 3, colloquially known as the ‘missile-killer,’ in response.

Developed in collaboration with the United States, the Arrow missile defense system had undergone testing phases in 2013, 2014, and again in 2019. The tests included evaluations conducted over the state of Alaska and were driven by concerns regarding Iran’s ongoing nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The Arrow system’s primary purpose is to intercept ballistic missiles outside Earth’s atmosphere, making it capable of neutralizing the rocket launched by the Houthi rebels last month. This development underscores the ever-evolving nature of conflict in the region, extending its reach into the space domain.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)