FAILS AGAIN: UN Security Council Deadlocked Again Over Israel-Hamas Resolution





The United Nations Security Council has once again faced a deadlock in passing a resolution regarding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

After prolonged discussions among member nations on proposed resolutions on Monday, the council remained unable to reach a consensus.

In response to the ongoing conflict, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres issued an appeal on Monday for a cease-fire in Gaza. His goal is to put an end to the escalating tensions between the Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas militants.

One of the key points of contention within the Security Council is whether to endorse “humanitarian cease-fires” and “humanitarian pauses” as requested by some council members. These measures aim to de-escalate the ongoing Israeli ground invasion.

U.S. Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood, in commenting on the discussions, stated, “We discussed the possibility of humanitarian pauses and are interested in exploring the language on this matter.” However, significant disagreements persist within the council regarding the acceptability of such measures.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)