DRAMATIC FOOTAGE: IDF Ground Forces Directing Air Force Strikes On Hamas Hiding Inside Mosque





The IDF has reported several incidents in the northern Gaza Strip involving clashes with Hamas operatives. In one instance, the Nahal Brigade directed an aircraft to target a group of Hamas members who were inside a mosque and attempting to escape through a tunnel.

Separately, Hamas launched anti-tank guided missiles at IDF troops from various locations, including near hospitals. A helicopter was deployed to provide suppressing fire and ensure the safe extraction of the forces.

Furthermore, IDF troops engaged with and neutralized several operatives while discovering rocket launchers and other weaponry inside a school. This school was reportedly used by Hamas as a base for launching mortars and rockets towards Israel.

The IDF also confirmed striking multiple positions used for launching mortars and anti-tank missiles.