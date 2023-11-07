Agudah Urges Attendance At Massive Pro-Israel Rally In Washington, D.C.





A massive pro-Israel rally is being planned for Tuesday, November 14th, in Washington, D.C., to push back against the numerous – and oftentimes violent – pro-Hamas and pro-Palestinian protests that have been popping up across the U.S. and the globe, and to urge the U.S. government to stand firm in its support of the Jewish State.

Two Jewish organizations – the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations – are organizing the rally, and although Agudath Israel is not directly involved with it, the organization is promoting it and urging those who can to attend.

“In light of the ongoing life-threatening danger confronting Israeli soldiers and all of our dear brothers and sisters in Eretz Yisroel, and with great concern about the extremely volatile political climate here in the United States, we feel it is important, midarchei ha’shtadlonus, that there be a large turnout at this event,” Agudah said in a message to its supporters.

“Accordingly, and in consultation with our rabbinic leadership, we are circulating to our friends and constituents information about the rally. More information will be available here in the coming days,” the Agudah message continues.

“In the merit of our Torah and tefillah, and carrying out our shtadlanus obligations, may HKB’H hear our cries and protect us from all dangers — Hashem hoshia ha’Melech ya’aneinu b’yom koreinu!”

