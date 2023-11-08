HY”D: IDF Announces Death Of 20-Year-Old Staff Sergeant Noam Yosef Abou





The IDF on Wednesday announced the tragic death of another soldier fighting against Hamas barbarians in the Gaza Strip. Officials said Staff Sergeant Noam Yosef About, a 20-year-old from Dimona serving in the Nachal Brigade’s 931st Battalion, was killed in the ongoing fighting.

His death brings the total number of IDF soldiers killed in the Gaza war to 33, and 351 since October 7th, when Hamas launched its ghastly attack against Israel.

Another two soldiers of the Combat Engineering Corps’ 7107th Battalion, a soldier of the 460th Brigade’s 198th Battalion and a soldier of the 196th Battalion were seriously wounded in separate battles.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)