TERROR IN THE NORTH: Kiryat Shemona Resident Killed By Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile Identified As Meir Moyal HY”D





The identity of the Kiryat Shmona resident tragically killed by an anti-tank missile on Monday has been disclosed as Meir Moyal HY”D, aged 55. Moyal was struck by the missile as he was departing from an IDF post, where he had been delivering water.

The official statement issued by the Kiryat Shmona municipality reads: “Meir Moyal served for many years on the Lebanese border and Mount Dov. He lost his life two days ago on the northern border while fulfilling a duty for the nation and the Israel Defense Forces. He was 55 years old at the time of his untimely passing.”

In accordance with Homefront Command guidelines, Moyal’s funeral will be attended solely by his immediate family members, and the mourning period is set to commence on Thursday morning.

Earlier in the week, terrorists launched an anti-tank missile targeting IDF soldiers in the Dovev area. The IDF swiftly responded with artillery fire directed at the source of the launch. Two IDF soldiers sustained injuries, one with light injuries and the other with moderate injuries, and they have been transported to a hospital for medical care.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)