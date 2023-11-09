10-HR. BATTLE: IDF Conquer Major Hamas Stronghold, Find Tunnel Near Kindergarten





IDF Nachal combat soldiers carried out a major operation overnight Wednesday to conquer Outpost 17, a Hamas stronghold in West Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldiers waged a valiant ten-hour battle against Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists at the outpost, both above ground and in subterranean tunnels, killing dozens of terrorists and uncovering tunnel shafts, including a shaft located near a kindergarten that led to an extensive underground tunnel route.

In the course of the operation, the soldiers also discovered significant Hamas operational plans at the outpost.

Also overnight Wednesday, Air Force fighter jets carried out hundreds of strikes against Hamas targets.

