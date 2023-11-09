HY”D: IDF Announces The Murder Of Master Sgt. Dov Moshe Kogan, Identifies Earlier IDF Casualty





The IDF on Thursday announced the death of a soldier during fighting deep in the Gaza Strip: Master Sgt. (res.) Dov Moshe Kogan, 32, a Shaldag soldier, from the city of Nov.

His death brings the toll of slain soldiers in Israel’s ground operation in the Gaza Strip to 35, and 353 cumulative IDF deaths since October 7.

Additionally, the IDF has identified soldier killed on October 7: Sgt. Roni Eshel, 19, an observation soldier in the Combat Intelligence Collection Corps’s 414th unit, from Tzur Yitzchak.