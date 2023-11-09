PSYCHOLOGICAL TERROR: Islamic Jihad Releases Hostage Video, Say They Will Free 2 Israeli Captives





The Palestinian Islamic Jihad has offered to release two hostages on “humanitarian grounds.” In a video released Thursday, the organization’s spokesman, Abu Hamza, declared the terrorist group’s intention to free an elderly woman and a young boy.

The hostages have been identified as Yagil Yaakov, 13, and Chana Katzir, 77, based on the video footage released by the PIJ. It is the first time that this terror group has released a video of hostages abducted by its terrorist members.

The video includes statements from the hostages dictated to them by their barbaric captors, in which they are forced to parrot terrorist talking points blaming Israel for the murderous terror attack on Simchas Torah that resulted in the deaths of 1,400 of their family, friends and neighbors.

Chana’s family has been very worried about her as she uses a walker, takes many medications, and requires a lot of medical care. Her husband, Rami, was murdered by the terrorists, and her son, Elad, who also lives on the kibbutz and was his parents’ main caretaker, was also abducted.

In the video, which is viewed as cruel psychological warfare, Chana said: “Hi. I’m Chana Katzir from Kibbutz Nir Oz. I’m here in a place not my own and I miss home and my family and my husband Rami. I love you and I hope I’ll see you next week. Everyone is healthy and happy. I think that the one who’s responsible for this mess and for the people fighting with each other is Bibi Netanyahu. Bibi Netanyahu ruins everything good, he hurts people and insults them and because of him, all the children are killed. He makes many mistakes and it harms our society. I think that Bibi is responsible for everything going on in Israel and the world and the time has come for you to go home. Islamic Jihad has done everything for us. We’re fine, from a health perspective, with food, and sleep. They treat us nicely. I request from the Israeli government to reach clear agreements and we’ll return home safe and sound.”

Yagil Yaakov was sleeping at his home that night with just his brother Or, 16. When the terrorists entered their home, they called their mother, who was sleeping at a different kibbutz that night with her daughter and she heard Yagil tell the terrorists: “Don’t take me, I’m too young.” The terrorists then took the phone and called the boys’ mother, telling her they were taking them. The boys’ father and his partner, who lived in a separate home on the kibbutz, were also kidnapped.

Yaakov said: “Hi. I’m Yagil Yaakov, I’m 13 years old. I miss my family and friends like crazy and I love you. I want to say thank you very much to those who support us in Tel Aviv, to do as much as you can so I can return and all the hostages can return. I want to say to Netanyahu: ‘It’s simply unbelievable, all these explosions are insane – you’re killing children and even prisoners (i.e hostages). You’re not restoring the water and the electricity and medication – and we, as the prisoners, need these things. I want to say thank you very much to all those who support us in Tel Aviv and I hope that I can return as soon as possible because the longer I’m here the more danger I’m in. Thank you very much to the Islamic Jihad who is taking care of me here in Gaza so that I don’t die and I receive food and water and medication as needed. Netanyahu – I want to tell you that if something happens to me, it’s on your conscience, and if something happens to one of the prisoners [hostages], it’s on your conscience – because the Islamic Jihad is truly working hard to take care of all of us.”

