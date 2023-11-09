DOA: Palestinian Authority Says It’s Willing To Rule Gaza Strip If U.S. Supports A Palestinian State





The Palestinian Authority has reached out to the Biden administration and indicated its readiness to assume post-Hamas governance in Gaza, on the condition of a firm U.S. commitment to a comprehensive two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, according to a New York Times report.

The proposal was put forth by Hussein al-Sheikh, the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), during a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken.

Al-Sheikh outlined the Palestinian Authority’s vision for a political framework that encompasses Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem. In a statement from Ramallah, he emphasized the need for a “serious American initiative” to compel Israel to comply with such an agreement. The PLO official expressed confidence in the current U.S. administration’s ability to advance this process.

The proposition presents a mixed bag for the White House, which has been navigating the most severe violence in decades between Israel and Hamas. The U.S. recognizes the necessity of the Palestinian Authority’s central role in Gaza’s governance once Israel’s military objectives against Hamas are achieved. It’s important to note that Hamas is recognized as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, and other countries.

The Palestinian Authority, administering the West Bank, has shown a willingness to govern Gaza. However, this offer is tied to a significant diplomatic engagement from President Biden to secure a peace deal that has proven elusive for past U.S. presidents. The deal would have to address the long-standing issues such as Israel’s withdrawal from the West Bank and the status of East Jerusalem, which Palestinians claim as their capital.

Despite the possible removal of Hamas from power in Gaza, the legitimacy of the Palestinian Authority as a successor is not guaranteed. The Authority was expelled from Gaza by Hamas in 2007 and has since been facing allegations of corruption and inefficacy in the West Bank.

Al-Sheikh, a possible successor to the current 87-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, admitted the challenges facing the region post-conflict, which has seen the death of 10,000 Palestinians, as reported by Gazan health authorities. He warned that without a U.S.-led political initiative, Gaza could become a breeding ground for extremism.

President Biden has publicly supported the two-state solution as a resolution to the crisis, yet a detailed plan to achieve this remains to be seen. Despite Biden’s campaign promises, steps such as reopening the PLO’s Washington office and the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem have not been taken, nor has a Middle East envoy been appointed.

The recent escalation has thrust the Israeli-Palestinian peace process to the forefront of the White House’s foreign policy agenda. During his regional visit, Secretary Blinken met with al-Sheikh and President Abbas, praising the Palestinian Authority’s efforts to maintain order in the West Bank amidst escalating violence.

Blinken outlined the essential components for sustained peace, emphasizing the unification of Gaza and the West Bank under the Palestinian Authority’s governance, with the Palestinian people’s aspirations central to any post-crisis governance in Gaza.

The Israeli perspective on this approach may differ, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated Israel’s intention to maintain a security presence in Gaza post-conflict. Al-Sheikh expressed skepticism about reaching a peace agreement with Netanyahu’s government, which includes factions in favor of annexing the West Bank.

In the current volatile climate, the Palestinian Authority’s call for restraint is not universally popular among Palestinians, many of whom are angered by the heavy civilian toll in Gaza and are seeking retribution.

