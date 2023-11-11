WATCH: IDF Conquers 11 Hamas Posts, Kills Hundreds Of Terrorists





The IDF spokesperson said on Motzei Shabbos that soldiers from the 551st Reserve Brigade are carrying out battles in the Beit Hanoun area, destroying Hamas infrastructure and killing terrorists.

The troops also found and destroyed explosive devices, weapons, and ammunition in a kindergarten in Beit Hanoun and collected intelligence and maps from Hamas sites.

Soldiers from the 551st Brigade, a reserve brigade of commando and paratrooper soldiers, have been operating in the Beit Hanoun area for the past two weeks.

IDF forces continued battling Hamas over Shabbos in the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of terrorists while continuing to surround the hospitals in Gaza City, under which Hamas leaders and hundreds of terrorists are hiding.

Since the beginning of the war, IDF forces struck over 15,000 Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, seized control of 11 Hamas outposts, and found about 6,000 weapons including anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft missiles, rockets, explosive devices, guns, and ammunition.

Overnight Friday, Israeli Navy forces carried out strikes against Hamas infrastructure in the northern Gaza Strip.

