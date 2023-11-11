4 IDF Soldiers Seriously Injured From Hezbollah Anti-Tank Missile & Drone Strikes





The IDF cleared for publication on Erev Shabbos that three IDF soldiers were seriously injured and another soldier was moderately injured from an anti-tank missile launched by Hezbollah terrorists at an IDF post in northern Israel.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF spokesperson said that three drones launched from Lebanon infiltrated into Israeli territory. One of the drones struck an IDF post, injuring two soldiers, one seriously and one moderately.

In response to the launches, Israeli fighter jets carried out an “extensive attack” on Hezbollah terror sites, including an intelligence site and a number of military sites.

