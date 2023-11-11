IDF Kills Terrorist Who Held 1,000 Gazans Hostage At Hospital





IDF forces eliminated the Hamas commander who was holding about 1,000 Gazan civilians hostage at Rantisi Hospital in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Motzei Shabbos.

Last week, the IDF spokesperson revealed that Hamas commander Ahmed Siam was forcing about 1,000 Gazans to remain at Rantisi Hospital rather than evacuate to the southern Gaza Strip for their safety.

He was killed in an airstrike at the Al Buraq school where he was hiding with other terrorists.

“Ahmed Siam demonstrates once again that Hamas uses the civilians of the Gaza Strip as human shields for terror purposes,” the IDF stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)