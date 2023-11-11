Netanyahu: “We Will Maintain Security Control In Gaza After The War”





Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Motzei Shabbos that Israel will maintain security control of the Gaza Strip after the war.

Speaking at a press conference in Tel Aviv, Netanyahu said: “Hamas has practically lost control of the northern Gaza Strip. From Yahya Sinwar to the last of the terrorists, they are all dead men.”

“The ‘day after’ will only be after the elimination of Hamas. Gaza will be demilitarized. We will continue to control security in the Gaza Strip for as long as it takes to prevent terrorism. Wherever there is no Israeli security control, terrorism returns and increases.”

In response to the question of whether the Palestinian Authority will rule Gaza after the war, Netanyahu said: “There will not be an authority that educates its children to hate Israel, to kill Israelis, to eliminate the State of Israel. There won’t be an authority that pays the families of murderers based on the number they murdered. There cannot be an authority whose leader still has not condemned the terrible massacre 30 days later.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)