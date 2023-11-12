WATCH: Herzog Reveals On BBC: “Hitler’s Mein Kampf Found On Body Of Hamas Terrorist”





Israeli President Isaac Herzog revealed in an interview with BBB on Sunday that IDF soldiers found a copy of Hitler’s notorious book Mein Kampf on the body of a Hamas terrorist in a children’s room that was used as a Hamas terror base in the Gaza Strip.

The Arabic language copy of the book is annotated with highlights and written comments.

Herzog said: “This is Adolf Hitler’s book ‘Mein Kampf’ translated into Arabic. This is the book that led to the Holocaust and the book that led to World War II.”

“The terrorist wrote notes, marked the sections, and studied again and again Adolf Hitler’s ideology to hate the Jews, to kill the Jews, to burn and slaughter Jews wherever they are. This is the real war we are facing.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)