Tel Aviv Display Calling For Death Penalty For Hamas Terrorists Removed By Municipality





A display calling for the death penalty for the Hamas terrorists who carried out the massacre in Israel on October 7 was installed in Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv overnight Motzei Shabbos.

The exhibit features a gallows with a noose framed by a pair of angel wings comprised of photos of those murdered in the massacre. The bottom of the exhibit displays the words: “Terrorists of the October Massacre – to the Gallows”

The display was installed by the Civilian Front movement.

The display was short-lived as on Sunday morning at about 9 a.m., Tel Aviv municipality workers dismantled it.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)