MASS PTSD: 15 Music Festival Survivors Committed To Psychiatric Hospitals





Daniel Raz, a Justice Ministry representative working with those evacuated from the Gaza Border area, revealed in a discussion in the Knesset’s Health Committee on Monday that 15 survivors of the music festival near Re’im had to be forcibly hospitalized.

“In the previous meeting, I told you about a woman whose husband was murdered whom they wanted to forcibly hospitalize. Today, the situation is much worse. I didn’t believe we would reach such an extreme. More and more people are being forcibly hospitalized – a significant portion of them were at the party in Re’im.”

The horrors that took place at the outdoor music festival, at which thousands of young Israelis were caught out in the open at the mercy of Hamas subhumans armed with machine guns and grenades, are indescribable. Those who survived have to grapple with the sights and sounds they were exposed to and the deaths or abductions of many of their friends.

Raz explained that when he arrived at hotels to talk with evacuated Israelis, he heard about a lack of psychological support. “Right away, we had parents and children telling us that they didn’t receive psychological treatment. One father told us that his daughters stay inside the hotel and never leave. It’s an unbearable situation.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)