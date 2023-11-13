WATCH: Rabbi Moshe Hauer Of The OU Discusses Tuesday’s Rally In Washington With Fox News





Rabbi Moshe Hauer, Executive VP of the Orthodox Union, joined Fox News to discuss why a massive pro-Israel rally is taking place in Washington on Tuesday, and what its goals are.

Rabbi Hauer told host Harris Faulkner that the rally is to “project the voice of the Jewish people, of the State of Israel, which is a voice of peace of voice that seeks and pursues life in everything that it does.”

“Yes, even in those horrific pictures from Gaza, those horrific pictures of of destruction, there isn’t a bomb which is dropped to kill. Everything which is done is done to save. We are a nation which is completely obsessively pursuing peace. And we need to pursue the peace and the safety of our people,” he added.

The rally is also intended to shore up and solidify support for Israel among Congressmembers.

“We want Congress, first of all, to continue in its very strong support of Israel to defend itself,” he said. “We want Congress and… everyone in the world, when they speak about humanitarianism to spend three minutes speaking about the hostages before speaking about safe passages – which the Israelis are busy doing.”

“And finally,” Rabbi Hauer said, “we want them to come away with a commitment to make America again free of antisemitism, to make the antisemitism that is exploding off of our university campuses – places of higher education that seem to be failing at basic values – to make them safe places, friendly places for Jews and for everyone.”

