WATCH: IDF Forces Seize Hamas Government Buildings





The IDF published a video of its soldiers capturing several Hamas government buildings in Gaza City, including the Hamas parliament and police headquarters.

IDF forces captured the governmental complex that houses the Hamas intelligence division, among other divisions, where the October 7th attack on Israel was planned.

Soldiers also took control of a Gazan university which dedicated its engineering faculty building to producing and developing weapons, as as well as another Hamas complex with a command center, training base, interrogation rooms and prison cells.

