WITHIN REACH: Israel And Hamas On Cusp Of Deal That Would Free 70 Hostages





Israel and Hamas are reportedly on the cusp of reaching an agreement that could lead to a significant prisoner exchange and a temporary truce in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. According to a high-ranking Israeli official, who spoke to Washington Post columnist David Ignatius on the condition of anonymity, the deal would involve the release of most Israeli women and children currently held in Gaza, along with a five-day ceasefire.

While Israel has been negotiating for the release of all 100 women and children hostages, the actual number likely to be released by Hamas is around 70, as per the latest statements from Hamas officials. These statements were made during discussions with Qatari mediators, who have been instrumental in facilitating this potential breakthrough.

Hamas, designated as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States, and other countries, has proposed the release of these hostages in exchange for the release of 200 Palestinian children and 75 women detained by Israel. The proposed five-day truce, according to Hamas spokesperson Abu Ubaida, is intended to allow humanitarian relief into Gaza. Ubaida, speaking for the al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, accused Israel of delaying and evading the true cost of the prisoner exchange.

The truce, as outlined by Ubaida, would entail a complete ceasefire and the facilitation of aid and humanitarian relief throughout the Gaza Strip.

This development comes in the wake of a devastating surprise attack by Hamas on Israel on October 7, which resulted in over 1,200 deaths, predominantly civilians. In response, Israel declared war and has since carried out extensive bombardments in Gaza, resulting in at least 11,000 casualties and the displacement of over 1.6 million people.

The precise number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in this exchange remains uncertain, though it is believed to be at least 120, as indicated by an Arab official in communication with the Washington Post.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)