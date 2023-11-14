WATCH LIVE: MARCH FOR ISRAEL RALLY IN D.C. – 200,000 IN ATTENDANCE





An estimated 200,000 are attending the ‘March for Israel’ protest Tuesday on the National Mall, a month after the Hamas attack on Israel.

The event started at 1 p.m.

The rally was organized by the Jewish Federations of North America and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, which described it as “an opportunity for all Americans to come together in solidarity with the people of Israel to demonstrate our commitment to America’s most important ally” in the region.