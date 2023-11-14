FILTHY JEW HATER: Jeremy Corbyn Refuses To Call Hamas A Terror Group – 15 Times! [SEE THE VIDEO]





In an interview on British TV with Piers Morgan, Jeremy Corbyn, an infamous antisemite and former leader of the United Kingdom’s Labour Party, refused to label Hamas as a terrorist organization. His sidestepping – despite being asked whether Hamas is a terror organization no less than 15 times – comes despite the Hamas’s designation under the UK’s Terrorism Act and Corbyn’s previous statement of regret over calling Hamas and Hezbollah his “friends.”

Throughout the intense exchange, Morgan persistently questioned Corbyn, asking, “Can you call them a terrorist group, Jeremy?” Corbyn repeatedly evaded a direct response, instead questioning the possibility of a “rational discussion” with Morgan. Despite promising to address Morgan’s questions, Corbyn diverted the conversation towards the topic of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

“I’ve asked you two questions: Should Hamas stay in power, and are they a terror group? You’re refusing to answer either of them. That is very telling,” an angry Morgan told Corbyn.

“And you wonder why people think you had a problem with Jewish people, right?” Morgan quipped.

