Netanyahu Slams Canadian PM Trudeau Over Anti-Israel Comments





Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s recent statement in which Trudeau called on Israel to exercise maximum restraint in its fight against Hamas terrorists in Gaza. During a news conference, Trudeau expressed concern over the loss of civilian lives, particularly women, children, and babies, and urged Israel to halt the violence, emphasizing that the world is closely observing the situation.

In response, Prime Minister Netanyahu asserted that Israel is not deliberately targeting civilians but, rather, it is Hamas that has committed grave atrocities, including beheadings, burnings, and massacres of civilians. He described these acts as among the worst horrors inflicted on Jews since the Holocaust.

Netanyahu wrote as follows:

“It is not Israel that is deliberately targeting civilians but Hamas that beheaded, burned and massacred civilians in the worst horrors perpetrated on Jews since the Holocaust.

While Israel is doing everything to keep civilians out of harm’s way, Hamas is doing everything to keep them in harm’s way.

Israel provides civilians in Gaza humanitarian corridors and safe zones, Hamas prevents them from leaving at gunpoint.

It is Hamas not Israel that should be held accountable for committing a double war crime – targeting civilians while hiding behind civilians.

The forces of civilization must back Israel in defeating Hamas barbarism.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)