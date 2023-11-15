BYE BYE BANKER: Wall Street Analyst Fired After Telling Jew “Go Back To Your Country”





A Manhattan banker who told a Jewish man to “go back to your country” as he covered signs depicting Hamas hostages with others calling Israel an “apartheid state” that is committing “genocide,” has been fired from his job at Freepoint Commodities, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

The antisemite was identified as Kurush Mistry, while a woman who was with him when the incident occurred last Thursday at 68th Street and Riverside Blvd. is his partner, Shailja Gupta.

The man filming the incident can be heard in a video clip asking the couple if they’re “proud” of covering up hostage photos.

“None of your [expletive] business, dude,” the woman replies.

Asking again if they’re “real proud” of themselves, the banker identified as Mistry says, “Very proud. Very proud.”

“Go live in Israel … go back to your country!” Mistry frothed.

“I’m an American. I’m an American Jew,” the filming man replies.

Freepoint Commodities said in a statement it was “aware of the recent antisemitic incident reported on social media, and the individual involved is no longer associated with Freepoint. We welcome the diversity of views and opinions held by our employees, but Freepoint does not tolerate discrimination and hate speech directed against any group.”

Mistry had been employed at Freepoint for 9 years, and had previously worked at big name firms including Morgan Stanley, Barclays, and Lehman Brothers.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)